Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

Haryana's spurious liquor case: 5 more people dead, death toll climbs to 12

While 10 people have died in Yamunanagar district, two deaths were reported from neighbouring Ambala, they added

Kerala likely to witness all-time high liquor sales this Onam: BevCo

Press Trust of India Yamunanagar/Ambala
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the death of five more people, the toll in a suspected case of poisoning due to the consumption of spurious liquor has climbed to 12 in Haryana, officials said on Friday.
While 10 people have died in Yamunanagar district, two deaths were reported from neighbouring Ambala, they added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the deaths and said it has failed to learn lessons from such incidents in the past.
Three more deaths were reported from Yamunanagar on Friday, the officials said.
The deaths have so far taken place in Mandebari, Panjeto Ka Majra, Phoosgarh and Saran villages of Yamunanagar.
Police said the two men who died in Ambala on Thursday were migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh. They had consumed the suspected spurious liquor, which was manufactured illegally in Ambala district.
The two men were living in a rented house in a village in Ambala and working at a factory here.
When their condition became grave, they were admitted to the Mullana Medical College at Mullana where they succumbed on Friday, a police official from Ambala said.
Police in Ambala said around 200 boxes of spurious liquor were prepared in an abandoned old factory and supplied to some of the arrested accused in Yamunanagar.
They added that they have seized 14 empty drums and the material used for making the illicit liquor from the spot.
Police said they are trying to find out when the accused started making the liquor and who were involved in its manufacture.
The Yamunanagar Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter and arrested seven people.
Two others have been apprehended for allegedly manufacturing the liquor illegally in Ambala, Mullana Station House Officer (SHO) Surender had said on Thursday.
"They supplied the liquor in Yamunanagar," he had added.
Among those arrested, two are illegal vendors from Yamunanagar, police said.

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Delhi's retail liquor trade records sharp decline compared to Q1FY23

CM Khattar highlights schemes aimed at women at Faridabad's Dhanteras event

Deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna: Delhi Police registers FIR

Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share

Airlines in India need to implement Rights of PwD Act provisions: Ruling

Railways ply 1,700 special trains to ease Diwali, Chhath festival rush

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Haryana Liquor

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon