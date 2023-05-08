Haryana to launch comprehensive campaign for skill development schemes

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the district-level agency led by Additional Deputy Commissioners will be reconstituted and strengthened to create a comprehensive skill development plan for each district.

The primary objective of this initiative is to equip individuals with the specific skills required in various industries and design training programmes that cater to the needs of the local industry, Kaushal said.

During a meeting of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) and its implementation strategy, virtually attended by additional deputy commissioners, the chief secretary emphasised the importance of engaging Class 12 dropout students particularly in Nuh district in skill development programmes.

He directed the officers to launch a special campaign to disseminate information about various training programmes and encourage students to enroll in them. This will also enhance the employability of these students, he said, according to an official statement.

The officials were directed to organise functions to distribute skill development certificates to the candidates, the statement added.

This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the successful completion of skill development programmes by individuals and acknowledge their efforts towards enhancing their employability, Kaushal said.

Further, he suggested the officials to invite successful industrialists and motivational speakers to address the candidates which will instill a sense of confidence and determination in them.

Kaushal said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his budget speech for the financial year 2023-24 announced that in order to promote employment opportunities for Haryanvi youth abroad, the government has operationalised the establishment of the Haryana Overseas Placement Cell in the Foreign Cooperation Department, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department.

The chief secretary also directed additional deputy commissioners to also invite the Mayors and CEOs of the Zila Parishads in the review meetings to ensure that skill development programmes are responsive to the needs of local communities.