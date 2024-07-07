Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hathras stampede: Ghaziabad victim's kin receives Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who died in the stampede that happened after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathra

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ghaziabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A cheque of Rs 2 lakh was on Sunday handed over to the family members of a woman who died during the stampede in Hathras, officials said.
Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who died in the stampede that happened after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A cheque of Rs 50,000 was also handed over to 18-year-old Mahi, who was injured in the stampede. The ex-gratia amounts were given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and handed over by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, a statement said.
The mayor handed over a condolence letter of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the family members of deceased Vimlesh Devi and expressed sympathy for Mahi.
The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Poisonous substance released in crowd led to stampede: Bhole Baba's lawyer

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Hathras stampede: Rahul seeks more compensation for victims' kin from UP CM

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Judicial probe panel meets with locals, witnesses

Mayawati

Armstrong murder: Mayawati says real culprits not held, demands CBI probe

Congress, Congress flag

News Update: Maha Congress seeks applications for assembly poll tickets; aspirants to pay Rs 10k-20k

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon