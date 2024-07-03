Hathras stampede: UP religious gathering claims 116 lives; Latest updates

Hathras: Victims's bodies of the Hathras' stampede being carried, at Sikandra Rao in Hathras, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Over 50 were killed and several injured in the stampede, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)

At least 116 people, mostly women, lost their lives on Tuesday (July 2), in a stampede during a religious event in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as attendees were leaving a ‘satsang’ held in Phulrai village, conducted by the spiritual leader known as ‘Bhole Baba’.

The stampede led to suffocation and a pile-up of bodies, marking it as one of the most severe such tragedies in recent years. The event was organised by Suraj Pal, popularly known as 'Narayan Sakar Hari' or 'Bhole Baba', a preacher from Bahadur Nagar village in Kasganj district, Uttar Pradesh.

How did the Hathras stampede happen?

The disaster unfolded in Rati Bhanpur village within the Sikandra Rau area of Hathras district, shortly after Bhole Baba had addressed his followers. Preliminary police reports suggest that suffocation at the crowded venue led to panic, causing people to flee and triggering the stampede.

The exact cause is under investigation, but officials have cited various factors, including extreme humidity and the rush of devotees eager to touch the feet of Bhole Baba. Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh indicated that the stampede likely began when devotees tried to seek blessings from Bhole Baba, a ritual involving collecting ‘pair ki dhool’ (dust from his feet).

Police reported its ‘substantial presence’ at the venue, but the number of attendees exceeded the permitted limit, leading to the chaos. Eyewitnesses reported that the crowd surged towards Bhole Baba as he was leaving in his car, further intensifying the stampede.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar noted that extreme humidity might have exacerbated the situation as followers began to exit.

Survivor accounts and official statements

A survivor described the chaotic scene, stating that the stampede began after the event concluded and the crowd surged to exit. “There was a massive crowd with no clear way out. Motorcycles parked outside further blocked the exit, leading to people fainting and others dying,” according to a victim quoted by The Indian Express.

Government response to Hathras incident

Bhole Baba, whose original name is Suraj Pal, is expected to face arrest soon, reported NDTV. He is reportedly at his ashram in Mainpuri, about 100 km from Phulrai village. Senior police officials are investigating the stampede site and his ashram - the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He plans to visit Hathras on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences. PM Modi stated on X (formerly Twitter), “My thoughts are with those bereaved in Hathras. Prayers with the injured. The UP Government is working to assist those affected.”

President Murmu called the incident ‘heart-wrenching’, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the government to provide all necessary support to the affected families.

“The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and wish speedy recovery to those injured,” President Murmu said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to INDIA alliance workers to reach the site and help the injured. “...I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. The government and administration are requested to provide every possible treatment to the injured and relief to the affected families. All workers of India are requested to provide their cooperation in relief and rescue,” he said.

Organisers face legal action

A case has been filed against the event organisers for exceeding the permitted attendee limit. The FIR states that permission was granted for 80,000 people, but over 250 thousand attended. Charges have been filed under sections 105, 110, 126 (2), 223, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A high-level committee, led by the Additional Director General of Police, Agra, and the Aligarh Commissioner, has been established to investigate the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched two helpline numbers, 05722227041 and 05722227042, for those affected by the Hathras stampede.