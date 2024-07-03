Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UP stampede: CM Adityanath to visit Hathras today, to assess situation

The chief minister said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday where a stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people, a senior government official said.
The official said the chief minister is taking stock of the situation round the clock.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have reached the spot.
A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement.
Adityanath is holding a meeting with senior officials at his residence here, it said.
Later, the government said that three ministers -- Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Asim Arun and Sandeep Singh -- have been sent to the spot.
Speaking to reporters at his residence, Adityanath said, "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy."

ALSO READ: Overcrowding one reason behind Hathras stampede: UP chief secretary
He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, "Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathize with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared."

The chief minister also said that the incident is extremely sad and heart wrenching.

More From This Section

parliament elections

EVM, Manipur to Agnipath scheme: Opposition trains guns on govt, EC

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi protests 'selective expunction' of parts of his Monday speech

Hathras stampede

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

PremiumDr Jayathi Murthy, President, Oregon State University

OSU would like to get into well-defined research projects with IITs: Murthy

Aditya L-1 mission, Aditya L-1 news, Isro's sun mission

Aditya-L1 completes first halo orbit around Sun-Earth L1 point: Isro

"This incident took place in Sikandrarao of Hathras district between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. The event of Bhole Baba was organised in the village and the local devotees were participating in it. When the preacher of the satsang was coming down from the stage after the programme was over, a crowd of devotees went towards him. As the sevadars stopped them, there was a stampede," he said in a statement.
The chief minister said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.
Meanwhile, the Hathras district administration has issued helpline numbers -- 05722227041 and 05722227042.
According to the statement, lakhs of devotees gathered in the programme of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district. More devotees arrived at the event than the permission given by the administration.
In the worst such tragedy in recent years, 116 devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place in the district's Phulrai village.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

hathras

Overcrowding one reason behind Hathras stampede: UP chief secretary

hathras

Hathras tragedy: Stampede at religious event kills 116, most victims women

Hathras: An injured being taken to the hospital after a stampede broke out at a religious gathering, in Hathras district, Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Stampede at a religious event in Hathras Uttar Pradesh claims 50 lives

S Korea's parliament approves independent probe of 2022 Halloween crush

S Korea's parliament approves independent probe of 2022 Halloween crush

Akshay kumar

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Stampede at Akshay Kumar's movie event in Lucknow

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Stampede Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon