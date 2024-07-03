UP stampede: CM Adityanath to visit Hathras today, to assess situation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday where a stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people, a senior government official said.

The official said the chief minister is taking stock of the situation round the clock.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar have reached the spot.

A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement.

Adityanath is holding a meeting with senior officials at his residence here, it said.

Later, the government said that three ministers -- Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Asim Arun and Sandeep Singh -- have been sent to the spot.





ALSO READ: Overcrowding one reason behind Hathras stampede: UP chief secretary Speaking to reporters at his residence, Adityanath said, "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy."

He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, "Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathize with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared."



The chief minister also said that the incident is extremely sad and heart wrenching.

"This incident took place in Sikandrarao of Hathras district between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. The event of Bhole Baba was organised in the village and the local devotees were participating in it. When the preacher of the satsang was coming down from the stage after the programme was over, a crowd of devotees went towards him. As the sevadars stopped them, there was a stampede," he said in a statement.

The chief minister said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

Meanwhile, the Hathras district administration has issued helpline numbers -- 05722227041 and 05722227042.

According to the statement, lakhs of devotees gathered in the programme of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district. More devotees arrived at the event than the permission given by the administration.

In the worst such tragedy in recent years, 116 devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place in the district's Phulrai village.