Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From field to festivities: PM Modi to host India's T20 World Cup team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, and its support staff in a private ceremony on Thursday

Team India

Photo: BCCI

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s triumphant T20 World Cup champions are set to return home from Barbados on Thursday (June 4). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a chartered flight for the team and accompanying Indian journalists, who were stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The team and journalists will touch down in New Delhi early in the morning, marking the beginning of a day filled with celebrations and honours, reported India Today.

Hero’s welcome in New Delhi and Mumbai
 

Upon arrival, the team will head straight to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. This meeting is scheduled for 9.30 am, followed by a chartered flight to Mumbai where a grand celebration awaits.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Mumbai, an open bus parade will commence from the airport, leading to the Wankhede Stadium. The parade, expected to be attended by throngs of ecstatic fans, will culminate in a small ceremony at the stadium itself. During the ceremony, team captain Rohit Sharma will formally hand over the World Cup to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

 

Detailed schedule for Team India’s celebrations
 

- 6.00 am: Arrival in New Delhi
- 9.30 am: Meeting with PM Narendra Modi
- Post meeting: Chartered flight to Mumbai
- Mumbai arrival: Drive to Wankhede Stadium
- Parade: 1 km long bus parade to Wankhede Stadium

More From This Section

Hardik Pandya, Hardik, Pandya

WC performance leads Pandya to top spot in ICC T20I all-rounders' rankings

Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed oversleeps, misses key T20 World Cup game

Team India, Indian Cricket Team

Hurricane Beryl delays Indian cricket team's departure from Barbados

Team India, Indian Cricket Team

Team India's return journey: Barbados PM expects airport to open in few hrs

Suryakumar Yadav

'God's plan': Suryakumar Yadav on his consequential catch in T20WC final

- Ceremony: Presentation and handing over of the World Cup
- Evening: Dispersal from Wankhede Stadium

Overcoming Hurricane Beryl
 

After their thrilling title win, the Indian team faced a delay due to Hurricane Beryl, a category 5 storm, which prevented their departure from Barbados. The BCCI promptly arranged a chartered Air India Boeing 777 flight to ensure the safe return of the team and journalists.

India’s victory in Barbados
 

India’s victory over South Africa in the final was a match to remember. Opting to bat first, India set a challenging target of 176/7 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a stellar 76 off 59 balls. South Africa, despite a valiant effort, managed 169/8 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya’s remarkable performance (3/20) in the final over sealed India’s win by successfully defending 15 runs.

This win ended India’s 11-year ICC Trophy drought, their last major title being the Champions Trophy in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership. The Men in Blue showcased nerves of steel to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat, sending the nation into a jubilant frenzy.

Also Read

Anshuman Gaekwad

Anshuman Gaekwad battling blood cancer in London, needs financial support

Rohit Sharma with ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit, Kohli still in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl

India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024

Zimbabwe vs India full schedule, squads, live match time (IST), streaming

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Highlights: BCCI announces cash prize of Rs 125 cr for Indian team for its T20 WC triumph

India wins T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024 final: 13-yr drought ended, India lifts cup in Barbados

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Narendra Modi India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup India vs South Africa India-South Africa BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon