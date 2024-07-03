From field to festivities: PM Modi to host India's T20 World Cup team

India’s triumphant T20 World Cup champions are set to return home from Barbados on Thursday (June 4). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a chartered flight for the team and accompanying Indian journalists, who were stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The team and journalists will touch down in New Delhi early in the morning, marking the beginning of a day filled with celebrations and honours, reported India Today.

Hero’s welcome in New Delhi and Mumbai

Upon arrival, the team will head straight to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. This meeting is scheduled for 9.30 am, followed by a chartered flight to Mumbai where a grand celebration awaits. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Mumbai, an open bus parade will commence from the airport, leading to the Wankhede Stadium. The parade, expected to be attended by throngs of ecstatic fans, will culminate in a small ceremony at the stadium itself. During the ceremony, team captain Rohit Sharma will formally hand over the World Cup to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Detailed schedule for Team India’s celebrations



- 6.00 am: Arrival in New Delhi

- 9.30 am: Meeting with PM Narendra Modi

- Post meeting: Chartered flight to Mumbai

- Mumbai arrival: Drive to Wankhede Stadium

- Parade: 1 km long bus parade to Wankhede Stadium

- Ceremony: Presentation and handing over of the World Cup

- Evening: Dispersal from Wankhede Stadium

Overcoming Hurricane Beryl



After their thrilling title win, the Indian team faced a delay due to Hurricane Beryl, a category 5 storm, which prevented their departure from Barbados. The BCCI promptly arranged a chartered Air India Boeing 777 flight to ensure the safe return of the team and journalists.

India’s victory in Barbados



India’s victory over South Africa in the final was a match to remember. Opting to bat first, India set a challenging target of 176/7 in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli leading the charge with a stellar 76 off 59 balls. South Africa, despite a valiant effort, managed 169/8 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya’s remarkable performance (3/20) in the final over sealed India’s win by successfully defending 15 runs.