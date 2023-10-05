Have taken up concerns about security of diplomats with UK authorities: MEA

India has taken up its concerns regarding the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities, said Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

Bagchi stated that New Delhi has been taking up concerns regarding the security of diplomats and premises and other elements related to people there who are wanted by the security or judicial systems in India.

Responding to a query at the weekly media briefing, Bagchi said, "We have been taking up concerns about the security of our diplomats and our premises and other elements related to people there who are, wanted by our security or our judicial systems and we will continue to do that. And that's an ongoing conversation. I don't want to get into individual persons."

"In the UK, there was a protest on 2nd October, and we certainly have taken up our concerns on the security of diplomats and premises there with the UK authorities. And this has been an ongoing thing. The issue is about security, about ensuring that our diplomats are able to function normally and our premises are safe and that the community is not targeted," he added.

Last week, the planned interaction of Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami by Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow was deliberately disrupted by three persons- all from areas outside Scotland. The Indian High Commission in London issued a statement on Saturday and said the interaction was to discuss community and consular issues.

"On September 29, 2023, three persons- all from areas outside Scotland-deliberately disrupted a planned interaction organised by the Gurudwara Committee for the community, the High Commissioner and the Consul General of India. The organizers included senior community leaders, ladies and Committee members, and a member of the Scottish Parliament," the statement said.

"They were threatened and abused by these elements. In an effort to prevent any potential altercation, the HC and CG decided to leave the premises shortly upon their arrival," it added.

The Indian High Commission said it reported the incident to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Metropolitan Police. It said multiple community organisations, including the organisers, have formally regretted the incident and have urged the authorities to take action against the culprits.

"One of the non-local extremist elements attempted to violently force open the HC's car door - a matter that will require suitable police consideration. It is due to the quick reaction of one of the organizers, who physically intervened at the car door, that a bigger incident was avoided," the statement said.

The statement was released after social media videos showed Doraiswami being accosted near the parking area of the Gurudwara, located on Albert Drive in Glasgow, by pro-Khalistani elements, who blocked the Indian envoy from entering the gurudwara.

Meanwhile, Scotland Police said it responded to a report of a disturbance in the Albert Drive area of Glasgow around 1:05 pm (local time) on Friday, adding that an inquiry is ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident. Glasgow Gurdwara "strongly" condemned the incident.