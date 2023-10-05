Mizoram polls: MNF reveals candidates list, CM to contest from Aizawl East

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) announced the names of its candidates for the 40-member assembly during a programme held on Wednesday. The MNF's candidate list includes two women and 15 new faces, and the party will compete in all 40 assembly constituencies.

The announcement was made at an event in Aizawl, attended by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and thousands of party workers. Zoramthanga will contest from Aizawl East-I, a seat he won in the 2018 assembly elections.





Also read: For the upcoming Assembly polls, the MNF has nominated only two women candidates. B Lalawmpuii, currently serving as Executive Corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Council, will run from Aizawl East-II, and Prova Chakma will contest from the West Tuipui constituency.Also read: Ahead of polls, former Congress legislator KT Rokhaw resigns, joins MNF

Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia will run from the Tuichang assembly seat. Home Minister Lalchamliana announced he would not contest the elections, stating the need to create space for a new generation. Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo has also decided not to run.

Former MNF leader K Beichhua, who resigned as a minister last year, is expected to contest as a BJP candidate from the Siaha seat. Lalzirliana, elected in 2018 from the Tawi constituency, will now run for the Aizawl North-I seat. Royte, previously elected from Aizawl East-II, will run from the Hachhek assembly seat.

During the event, Zoramthanga said the MNF is committed to the welfare of the people of Mizoram and expressed scepticism regarding the winnability of the MNF's rivals.

