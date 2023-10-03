close
Sensex (-0.47%)
65520.45 -307.96
Nifty (-0.53%)
19534.25 -104.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5880.60 -2.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
40431.95 -105.10
Nifty Bank (-0.57%)
44328.65 -255.90
Heatmap

Nijjar killing row: India asks Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by Oct 10

India has told Canada that if any of these diplomats stay after October 10, their diplomatic immunity will be revoked

Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 9:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a sign of further escalation of tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa, India has told Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from the country by October 10, The Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday.

India has told Canada that if any of these diplomats stay after October 10, their diplomatic immunity will be revoked. Earlier, New Delhi had said it wanted "parity" in the number and grade of diplomats between India and Canada. Notably, Ottawa has many more diplomats in New Delhi than India has in Canada.

According to FT, Canada has 62 diplomats in India, and New Delhi has asked them to reduce this number by 41. Earlier, India had announced a visa ban for Canadians.

Also read: Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Nijjar's death: US

Tensions between the two nations rose after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September alleged that India was behind the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist based in Canada. Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurudwara in Surrey on June 18.

In a statement in the House of Commons in Canada's parliament, Trudeau said Canadian security agencies have been "actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar".

"Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental norms by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves," he said.

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Latest LIVE: PM Modi to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Telangana today

Solar and wind set to power two-thirds of India's growth by 2032: Analysis

Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, rest all sects: UP CM Adityanath

Rahul visits Golden Temple; washes devotees' water bowls as part of 'seva'

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Nijjar's death: US


India rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat action.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also trashed comments by Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, asserting that "such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Both India and Canada have already expelled one top diplomat from each other's territory.
Topics : Justin Trudeau India-Canada diplomacy BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon