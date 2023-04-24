Hawkers must be prohibited from selling contaminated water: HC to MCD



Meanwhile, HC permitted Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo to withdraw over Rs 20.5 crore which was transmitted to the high court registrar general following an apex court decision in a contempt case initiated by it against former promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh. The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that hawkers are prohibited from selling contaminated water or beverages like shikanji, lassi, lemon soda, sugarcane juice and jal jeera, besides cut fruits, and that action is taken against those found selling these items.



* HC permitted the city mayor to file a "consolidated reply" to a challenge to the re-election of six members of the MCD standing committee. Here’re the important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday:



* Delhi University opposed in HC a plea by a leader of the Congress' students wing against his debarment for a year for alleged involvement in the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying he indulged in gross indiscipline which tarnished the image of a premier educational institution. * HC said it will hear on August 2 a petition filed by northeast Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha against alleged leaking of his "disclosure statement" in a case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in 2020.

Also Read Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect Water charges collected belong solely to the community: Drinking water secy MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list All rural households will have tap water in by 2024: Vini Mahajan Construction of NH at 10,331km in 2022-23, falls 21% short of govt's target PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme has 23 cr regular listeners: Survey IOA EC meeting on April 27 for actionable solutions on WFI impasse Muraleedharan to head 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate Indians from Sudan: PM 5.4 mn metric tonnes wheat procured in Haryana: Dy CM Dushyant Chautala