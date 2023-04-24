close

Hawkers must be prohibited from selling contaminated water: HC to MCD

HC allows Daiichi to withdraw Rs 20.5 cr deposited with court

Agencies
Delhi high court

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to ensure that hawkers are prohibited from selling contaminated water or beverages like shikanji, lassi, lemon soda, sugarcane juice and jal jeera, besides cut fruits, and that action is taken against those found selling these items.
Meanwhile, HC permitted Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo to withdraw over Rs 20.5 crore which was transmitted to the high court registrar general following an apex court decision in a contempt case initiated by it against former promoters of Fortis Healthcare Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh.

Here’re the important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday:
* HC permitted the city mayor to file a "consolidated reply" to a challenge to the re-election of six members of the MCD standing committee.

* HC said it will hear on August 2 a petition filed by northeast Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha against alleged leaking of his "disclosure statement" in a case pertaining to the larger conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in 2020.
* Delhi University opposed in HC a plea by a leader of the Congress' students wing against his debarment for a year for alleged involvement in the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying he indulged in gross indiscipline which tarnished the image of a premier educational institution.

* HC asked the Competition Commission of India to consider on or before April 26 a plea by Alliance of Digital India Foundation against Google's policy on permitting the use of third-party payment processors for paid app downloads and in-app purchases on a commission basis.
* HC directed the Archaeological Survey of India to remove encroachments in the historic Tughlaqabad Fort within four weeks, saying it cannot be a "silent spectator" on the issue.





Topics : Delhi High Court safe water MCD Drinking water

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

