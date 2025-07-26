Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Speaking after inaugurating projects worth ₹4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the FTA with Britain will accelerate progress towards a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government’s focus on these sectors over the past 11 years reflects a strong commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Tuticorin
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the recently signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as 'historic,' highlighting it as a symbol of the world’s growing trust in India and a boost to the vision of a developed Bharat and Tamil Nadu. 
 
Speaking after inaugurating projects worth ₹4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the FTA with Britain will accelerate progress towards a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu.
 
Modi, who landed directly in Tamil Nadu after his official visit to the Maldives, emphasized the central role of infrastructure and energy as the backbone of state development. 
 
 
He said the government’s focus on these sectors over the past 11 years reflects a strong commitment to Tamil Nadu's growth.

Also Read

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India, UK firms upbeat on FTA to double trade to $112 bn by 2030: Goyal

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer

India, UK to work on recognition of professional degrees to ease movement

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India fails to secure exemption from UK carbon tax in trade deal: GTRI

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India-UK FTA may restrict India's use of compulsory licensing: GTRI

 
The projects inaugurated include the new state-of-the-art Tuticorin airport terminal, railway electrification of the 90 km Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line, doubling of the 21 km Nagercoil Town-Kanniyakumari section, and strategic highway projects such as the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36 and the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road. 
 
Modi also dedicated the North Cargo Berth III at V O Chidambaranar Port with a cargo handling capacity of 6.96 MMTPA. 
 
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of railways as the lifeline of industrial growth and underlined how the NDA government’s infrastructure projects like Atal Sethu, Sonmarg Tunnel, and Bogibeel Bridge have created thousands of jobs nationwide.
 
Regarding national security, Modi praised weapons manufactured under the ‘Make in India’ initiative for their significant role during Operation Sindoor, a cross-border military offensive, stating these weapons helped destroy enemy targets and caused great concern among adversaries.
The event saw participation from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, State Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State L Murugan, TN Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan, and other dignitaries.
 
Modi also paid tribute to legendary freedom fighters from the region, including V O Chidambaram Pillai, King Veerapandia Kattabomman, and chieftain Veeran Azhagu Muthukon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand to give 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in govt jobs

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

FTA with UK 'gold standard' for balanced agreements: Piyush Goyal

schools, private education

Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

crime scene

SIT begins probe into mass burials in Dharmasthala amid new evidence

Topics : Narendra Modi India UK India UK FTA Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon