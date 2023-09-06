Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

HC orders CBI probe into illegal constructions, felling of trees in Corbett

It also asked all authorities in the state to cooperate with the probe agency in conducting fair investigation of the case

Gavel, Law & Order

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to probe large-scale felling of trees and illegal constructions carried out in Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve.
The order was delivered by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma who said a copy of the order should also be sent to Director CBI, New Delhi for compliance.
Citing the outcome of various enquiries conducted into the irregularities and field inspections which indicated the involvement of highly placed forest officials, the court in its 16-page order said it cannot remain a "mere bystander or spectator".
"... the material on record, does disclose a prima facie case calling for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Therefore the present matter is referred to the CBI for proper and uninfluenced investigation in accordance with law," the court said.
It also asked all authorities in the state to cooperate with the probe agency in conducting fair investigation of the case.
A committee formed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority had conducted a field inspection of Corbett and found that forest officers forged government records to allow illegal construction of roads, bridges, buildings and water bodies between Pakhro Forest Rest House and Kalagarh Rest House of Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Also Read

NGT asks Environment ministry to report on illegal trees felling in Corbett

All illegal encroachments in Uttarakahnd will be demolished: CM Dhami

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

Uttarakhand CM lays foundation for Aroma Park in Kashipur, allots plot

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

SC stays K'taka HC order quashing 21,000 cr GST notice against Gameskraft

Hectic schedule for PM Modi in the next 3 days leading up to G20 Summit

Odisha donates Rs 5 cr to rain-battered HP, CM Sukhu expresses gratitude

Petrol, diesel prices unlikely to change in India as oil nears $90 in 2023

27-foot tall 'Nataraja' statue installed at G20 venue. Details here

According to a Forest Survey of India report cited in the order, over 6,000 trees were cut illegally for a tiger safari project in Corbett.
On the action taken by the state government so far in the matter, the high court said, "In view of the serious allegations against the higher authorities of the state, merely suspending some officers and keeping the matter pending by giving charge sheets to them does not come under the purview of concrete action in any way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand High Court Corbett National Park

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon