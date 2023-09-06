Odisha donates Rs 5 cr to rain-battered HP, CM Sukhu expresses gratitude

Extending support to rain-hit Himachal Pradesh, the Odisha government on Wednesday donated Rs 5 crore for undertaking relief and rehabilitation of the affected population in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and said liberal donation in the hour of distress will help in aiding the disaster-affected people of the state, an official statement issued here said.

The states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also provided help to the tune of Rs 51 crore to the northern state.

Sukhu also appealed to the general public to contribute generously towards the disaster relief fund. He said collective efforts and contributions from across the nation will certainly ensure comprehensive support and assistance to the people affected by the natural disaster.

With this, an amount of over Rs 168 crore has been received in the Aapada Raahat Kosh (state disaster relief fund) set up by the state for aiding those in distress.

The current monsoons have caused huge damage to the road infrastructure, water supply schemes, buildings and other private and public property in Himachal Pradesh.

The estimated loss to the state has been pegged at Rs 8,675 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 5, according to the data of the state emergency operation centre.

A total of 408 people, including 261, have died in rain-related incidents and 147 in road accidents in the state.