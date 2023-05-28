close

Hemkund Sahib Yatra in Uttarakhand resumes after 2-day halt due to snow

The Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib, in Uttarakhand, resumed on Sunday following a two-day halt due to snow, officials said

A vehicle covers with snow as Kashmir valley received the first snowfall of the season in upper reaches in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
The Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib, in Uttarakhand, resumed on Sunday following a two-day halt due to snow, officials said.

The Yatra was suspended for two days due to the snow lying on the route and an alert of heavy rains, Chamoli police in Uttarakhand said on Friday.

A devotee expressed gratitude to the State Disaster Response Force Uttarakhand police for ensuring a smooth Yatra.

"I am exactly eight kms behind the Hemkund Sahib shrine. My mother remained behind. SDRF helped to locate my mother. I am very grateful to the SDRF team," said a devotee.

"When the weather cleared, the Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib ji started again smoothly and to make the journey of the pilgrims on the Yatra simple and smooth, the jawans of SDRF, Uttarakhand police are performing their duties with full dedication and service," tweeted SDRF Uttarakhand police roughly translated in hindi.

"Due to snow lying on the Shri Hemkund Sahib Yatra route and alert of heavy rains and in view of the safety of the devotees, the Yatra of Shri Hemkund Sahib has been stopped tomorrow on May 26, 2023. Please stop at a safe place and wait for instructions," tweeted Chamoli police in Uttarakhand on Friday.

The portal of Hemkund Sahib opened for devotees on May 20 earlier in the month.

According to the Chamoli administration, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been deployed for the devotees' smooth and safe journey.

Earlier in the month, Officials said that a ban was imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60 years of age in view of heavy snow in Hemkund Sahib.

"Due to seven to eight feet of snow in Hemkund Sahib, a ban has been imposed on the travel of children and elders above 60. The doors of Hemkund Sahib are opening on May 20," read the official notice earlier in the month.

The literal meaning of the Hemkund Sahib is "Lake of Snow" and it is the highest Gurudwara in the world with a height of 4,633 meters above sea level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand

First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

