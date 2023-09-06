Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Hectic schedule for PM Modi in the next 3 days leading up to G20 Summit

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers as well as a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday. He will hold back-to-back meetings till 7:30 pm, government sources said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hectic schedule in the run-up to the G20 Summit as he leaves for Jakarta on Wednesday evening to take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.
The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers as well as a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday. He will hold back-to-back meetings till 7:30 pm, government sources said.
They said the Prime Minister will emplane for Indonesia at 8 pm, spend around 7 hours on the flight and reach Jakarta at 3 am IST on September 7.
He will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India Summit at 7 am. He will then participate in the East Asia Summit at 8.45 am IST, the sources said.
Immediately after the meeting, PM Modi will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45 am, the sources said, adding that he is expected to reach Delhi around 6:45 pm.
The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

Odisha donates Rs 5 cr to rain-battered HP, CM Sukhu expresses gratitude

Petrol, diesel prices unlikely to change in India as oil nears $90 in 2023

27-foot tall 'Nataraja' statue installed at G20 venue. Details here

Delhi's schools, colleges, offices to remain closed from Sept 8-10 for G20

Manipur issue: SC grants protection to fact-finding team of Editors Guild

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.
On September 8, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, including with US President Joe Biden, the sources said.
The G20 meeting will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.
The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister G20 summit

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon