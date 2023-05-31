close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

Sony Pictures has claimed to hold exclusive copyright and broadcasting rights to the film, but numerous shady websites have promoted the upcoming broadcast

IANS New Delhi
Delhi High Court

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has directed internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit access to more than 100 rogue websites from hosting or streaming the upcoming animated film, 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' as well as its 2018 prequel 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'.

Justice C. Hari Shankar was hearing Sony Pictures Animation Inc's suit contending that it is the copyright holder of the movie.

The court said: "Defendants 1 to 101 (rogue websites), as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from posting, streaming, reproducing, distributing or making available to the public, on their websites, or through the internet, in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work/content/program in which the plaintiff has copyright, including the films 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' and 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'."

Justice Shankar ordered the government authorities to issue a notification in this regard.

Sony Pictures has claimed to hold exclusive copyright and broadcasting rights to the film, but numerous shady websites have promoted the upcoming broadcast.

The court passed an interim injunction order as a prima facie case was made out in the favour of Sony Pictures and also issued summons in the matter.

Also Read

Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film

TOEFL to be shortened by an hour, candidates to get real-time score status

Netflix adds new game 'Shredder's Revenge' on iOS, Android smartphones

English Premier League: Relegation rivals Leicester and Everton draw 2-2

IIT Kanpur develops artificial heart to deal with acute cardiac problems

DCW summons cop after identity of survivor revealed, WFI chief under probe

Nepal PM Prachanda embarks on official visit to India, to meet PM Modi

CM Mann congratulates newly-inducted ministers as they get portfolios

Man posing as IAS officer in PMO held for after attending event in Pune

Meghalaya govt reconstitutes committee reviewing state reservation policy

'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse' is set to release on June 2.

The court listed the case for consideration before the joint registrar next on July 31.

--IANS

spr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Spiderman website video streaming

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DCW summons cop after identity of survivor revealed, WFI chief under probe

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Nepal PM Prachanda embarks on official visit to India, to meet PM Modi

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
1 min read

CM Mann congratulates newly-inducted ministers as they get portfolios

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
1 min read

HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding

scaler
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

LIVE: Govt to create worlds' biggest grain facility, allocates Rs 1 trn

wheat
2 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon