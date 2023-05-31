close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings similar to cinema theatres

The new rules also prohibit OTT companies from displaying brands of cigarettes or other tobacco products or any form of tobacco product placement

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Smoking

Smoking

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Wednesday notified new rules to mandate the over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms to display warning messages on ill-effects of tobacco use, including two video disclaimers of 20 seconds each in programmes showing any tobacco products or their use.
OTT content platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar displaying tobacco products or their use must display anti-tobacco health spots of a minimum 30 seconds duration each at the beginning and middle of the programme. The platforms will also need to display anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen during the period of display of the tobacco products or their use in the programme. 

Additionally, they must display an audio-visual disclaimer on the ill effects of tobacco use, for a minimum of 20 seconds duration each, at the beginning and middle of the programme. The health warning message, health spot and audio-visual disclaimer must be in the same language as used in the online curated content.
The new rules also prohibit OTT companies from displaying brands of cigarettes or other tobacco products or any form of tobacco product placement. This may effectively ban the display of tobacco products in promotional materials. The rules will come into effect within the next three months.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has released the new rules following a discussion with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (IMB) and other stakeholders. The Rules, titled Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2023 were released on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day.
The health spots, message and disclaimer will be made available to the publisher of the online curated content on the website “mohfw.gov.in” or “ntcp.mohfw.gov.in,” the rules say.

Also Read

World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules

80% consumers in India do not notice disclaimers in advertisements: ASCI

Audio-Technica unveils ATH-M20xBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth headphones in India

Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant

Tobacco in gunny bags to attract 28% GST, 71% compensation cess: AAR

Govt spectrum usage charge collection halves to Rs 811 cr, AGR up 14%

Domestic tourists skip monuments for remote locations, shows ASI data

New projects account for 41% housing sales in Q1CY23 in top 7 mkts: Anarock

IT sector growth to slow down further in FY24, hiring to be low: Icra

ONDC to launch new incentive scheme on June 1, caps discounts at Rs 100


The rules will apply to any curated audio-visual content provider other than news and current affairs platforms. This will also include subscription-based platforms over the internet or computer networks and includes films, audio-visual programmes, documentaries, television programmes, serials, series, podcasts, and other such content.
“If the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will take strict action," MoHFW said in a statement.

If a publisher of OTT content fails to comply with any rules, an inter-ministerial committee consisting representatives from MoHFW, IMB, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology may take suo motu action.
Topics : OTT space Centre Tobacco control tobacco health warning rules

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's GDP rises by 6.1% in March quarter of FY23, beats expectations

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Consumer durables companies' demand remains subdued in Jan-Mar quarter

consumer durables firms
3 min read

India operation to be among top 3 markets in few years: Trend Micro

Cybersecurity, cyberattack, hacking
2 min read

Govt spectrum usage charge collection halves to Rs 811 cr, AGR up 14%

Telecom tower
2 min read

India can look for another year of solid economic performance: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon