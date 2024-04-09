Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea against the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The court said that the "remand can't be termed as illegal."

The High Court said that the delay he caused also impacted those in judicial custody. It further said that the Delhi CM will continue to stay in jail.

The HC observed that the Delhi Chief Minister "conspired with others" and was "actively involved in using proceeds of crime", as per the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Further, the Delhi HC, in its verdict, stated that Kejriwal was personally involved in formulating the now-scrapped liquor policy and demanding kickbacks. As the national convenor of the AAP, Delhi CM Kejriwal participated in activities linked to the scandal, the court noted.

The court said, "Granting pardon to approver is not under the ED's domain and is a judicial process. If you cast aspersions on the process of pardon... you're casting aspersions on the judge."

The High Court stated that Kejriwal's "challenge to the timing of arrest before the general elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of the ED is not sustainable".

On the evidence provided by the ED against the Delhi CM, the court stated that the probe agency was able to place enough material in the shape of "Hawala" material and statements of the approver that he was given money in cash for Goa elections. "Money was sent in cash for the Goa elections. The arrest is not in contravention of law, and cannot be termed illegal," the court observed.

According to news reports, the Aam Aadmi Party does not agree with the decision of the Delhi High Court, and Kejriwal will go to the Supreme Court against the court's decision.