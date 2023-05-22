close

Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

Heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

The morning was hot and sunny and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day with strong surface winds.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature breached the 45 degrees mark in some parts of the city with Najafgarh recording the highest temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met Office, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge (44 degrees) and Palam (43.8 degrees).

The observatory at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

