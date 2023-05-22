close

Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

The Delhi HC on Monday issued summons to the BBC on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi High Court BBC

First Published: May 22 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

