Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit for documentary on PM Modi

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issued notice to the BBC (India) seeking its response on the suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO Justice for Trial.

The plea said BBC (India) is the local operation office and BBC (UK) has released the documentary -- "India: The Modi Question" -- which has two episodes.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the NGO, said the suit for defamation against the BBC is in relation to the documentary which has "defamed" India and the whole system including the judiciary.

He contended that the documentary also makes insinuation against the prime minister.

It was argued on behalf of the plaintiff that the documentary makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country.

Also Read Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign? Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah HC quashes CIC order on PM Modi's degree, imposes Rs 25k cost on Kejriwal PM Narendra Modi urges party leaders to make winter session more productive PM Modi at 3rd FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea: All you need to know 2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxalite encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur India announces action plan to boost relations with Pacific island nations Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Australia, India share secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific: Aus PM Albanese

The high court said, "Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes" and listed it for further hearing on September 15.