close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Heatwave sweeps parts of Gujarat, Patan hottest at 45.4 degrees Celsius

In an advisory, the IMD said people should avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear light-coloured cotton clothes to save themselves from the heat wave conditions

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
heatwave, heatwave in india

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Several parts of Gujarat are reeling under heatwave conditions, with Patan city in the northern region recording 45.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Some respite from the condition is expected after May 13, they said.

As per a weather warning issued by the IMD, heat wave prevailed at isolated pockets in Anand, Surat, Botad, Porbandar, Surendranagar and Kutch during the day and it is likely to continue in these areas on Friday as well.

In an advisory, the IMD said people should avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear light-coloured cotton clothes to save themselves from the heat wave conditions.

While Patan city was the hottest with the mercury touching 45.4 degrees Celsius, at least 12 other places in the state recorded maximum temperatures above 43 degrees on Thursday.

Places where temperature rose above 43 degrees include Patan (45.4), Junagadh (44.6), Amreli (44.0), Rajkot (43.8), Vadodara (43.8), Ahmedabad (43.7), Deesa (43.7), Chhotaudepur (43,7), Panchmahal KVK (43.5), Porbandar (43.5), Surat KVK (43.5), Gandhinagar (43.5) and Bhuj (43.4).

Also Read

As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

IMD's heatwave warning: Here're 6 common health problems to look out for

Heat wave in India: Schools closed in these states, guidelines issued

At 2.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

Amending rules to recruit women as constables in CISF, Govt tells Delhi HC

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch 3rd SemiconIndia Future Design Roadshow

EAM Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, discusses issues of interest

Road projects under HAM face funding, execution challenges: Report

The weather will remain dry for the next five years as there is no possibility of rain as of now in Gujarat. Places like Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Deesa have recorded maximum temperatures above 43 degrees on Thursday. There will be no large change in maximum temperatures during the next 48 hours. After May 13, there will be a gradual fall by two to three degrees, said Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre, Ahmedabad.

According to her, a change in wind pattern would bring respite from severe heat after May 13.

She added that the temperature in Bhuj town of Kutch district will likely be higher than other places on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Heatwave in India Gujarat weather

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's tourism industry on track to touch $1 trn by 2047, says report

Tourism
2 min read

EPA proposes new limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

Carbon emission, pollution, nuclear plant
6 min read

IMF warns US default would have 'serious repercussions' worldwide

IMF
2 min read

Deploying AI tools to reduce international scam calls by 50%: WhatsApp

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
3 min read

Telangana recorded 40% rise in online orders in FY22: Unicommerce

ecommerce
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon