close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Road projects under HAM face funding, execution challenges: Report

The report which was released on Thursday, highlighted the current state of the Indian Road Sector, the performance of road projects under HAM projects

BS Web Team New Delhi
Banks to infuse more funds into stalled road projects

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Road projects in India, particularly those under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) are now facing obstacles in execution and funding, revealed a new report by CareEdge Ratings. 
The report released on Thursday, highlighted the current state of the Indian road sector along with the performance of road projects under HAM, the financing of major road developers, and lastly the outlook for FY24. 

HAM was launched by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in 2016. The report analysed 235 HAM projects awarded between FY16 and FY22, totaling 10,000 km with an aggregate bid project cost (BPC) of Rs 2.74 trillion and debt of Rs 75,000 crore. Out of the 235 mentioned projects, 31 per cent are functional, whereas 44 per cent are under construction, and 25 per cent are awaiting an appointed date till December 2022. 
The operational HAM projects with an aggregate debt of Rs 36,000 crore are likely to demonstrate strong cash flow resilience. It further added that projects with weak sponsors' portfolios, which had an aggregate debt of Rs 6,000 crore and were awarded prior to FY20 and can likely experience execution challenges. 

Sponsors with moderate credit profiles are likely to face elevated execution and funding risks for their HAM projects, with equity commitment estimated at 3.7 times cash accruals leading to increased debt levels going forward, it said. 
In the last three years till FY22, road developers focusing on HAM projects have recorded significant growth in their scale of operations. There has also been a moderation of nearly 240 bps in the PBILDT margins to 14 per cent, due to a disproportionate hike in input prices. With a strong order book position, the scale of operations is envisaged to grow by around 15 per cent in FY23, however, due to intensified competition, the PBILDT margins might be further moderated by 70 bps.

Also Read

Infosys circulates three-phase work-from-office plan internally: Report

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

China saw the steepest fall in funding activity among global peers in 2022

Jungle Ventures-backed BetterPlace raises $40 mn in series C funding

Flex spaces in demand as 35-40% of firms prefer hybrid working: Awfis study

UK supports priorities set by India during G20 presidency: British envoy

Documentary row: BBC says court doesn't have jurisdiction to try case

AP govt spending 7.3% of state budget on healthcare, says top official

Sachin Pilot to get CRPF security cover for his 'Jan Sangharsh Padyatra'

Mocha to intensify into severe cyclone, heads towards Bangladesh-Myanmar


Maulesh Desai, Director at CareEdge Ratings said, "Although NHAI's execution pace remained steady at 30 km per day during FY23, it was lower than the Ministry's estimates due to factors such as delayed receipt of the appointed date, prolonged monsoon, and a surge in commodity prices. For FY24, the pace of road construction is expected to pick up to around 32-33 km per day. Despite this uptick, the execution pace is still envisaged to be lower than that of FY21, and the PBILDT margins for road developers are expected to remain moderate at approximately 13.50% due to heightened competitive intensity."

Topics : CARE Ratings road projects Hybrid annuity model BS Web Reports

First Published: May 11 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

We are not trying to put anybody out of business through ONDC: DPIIT Secy

ONDC
2 min read

The non-IT and IT services account for 54% of Smartworks' business

Smartworks
4 min read

Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police to record victims' statement on Friday

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
2 min read

BJP promises filling up 200,000 government job vacancies in Telangana

BJP
2 min read

No metro city in country is as safe as Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon