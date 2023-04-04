close

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms lash parts of Delhi-NCR; traffic woes likely

Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) in the wee hours of Tuesday, which is likely to create inconvenience for commuters during peak morning hours.

ANI
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Several parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday early morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and nearby region.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Gannaur, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Baraut, Shikarpur, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," the weather department said in a statement released on Tuesday early morning.

According to IMD, rain is also predicted in Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

IMD has also suggested people, "To follow traffic advisories. Stay indoors, close windows and doors and avoid travel if possible. Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees and do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls."

Suggesting an impact due to rain, thunderstorm, hail and lightning over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas, IMD suggested, "Water logging in low-lying areas. Traffic congestion and slippery roads due to rain. Hail may injure people and cattle in open places."

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital. India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India.

Topics : Rainfall | Delhi

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:45 AM IST

