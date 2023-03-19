JUST IN
Business Standard

IMD predicts light to moderate rain within next 3 hours in parts of Chennai

Though the maximum temperature has risen across the state, north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric would give showers to south coastal Tamil Nadu, the Met said

Topics
Chennai | rains | IMD

ANI  General News 

Chennai, heavy rainfall in Chennai

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in the city within the next three hours.

"Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," said IMD in a statement.

Earlier on March 1, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu on March 1 and March 4.

"Easterlies/North-easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels that would bring light to moderate rainfall on March 1 and March 4 over South Tamil Nadu," the weather agency had predicted.

Though the maximum temperature has risen across the state, north easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric would give showers to south coastal Tamil Nadu, the Met said.

Earlier, on February 28, the IMD had forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Toothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal areas.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 08:47 IST

