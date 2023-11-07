Sensex (-0.10%)
Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stock

Bengaluru saw its wettest November day since November 3, 2015 - when it received 95.3mm and also surpassed its November avg of 64.5mm

Heavy Rainfall

Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed the 'Silicon Valley', Bengaluru causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in multiple parts of the city on Monday.
Several areas, including Banaswadi, Bayapanhalli, Gunjur, Waddarpalya junction, and Shankar nagar area were left inundated. The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory requesting the commuters to use alternate routes in the areas which were flooded.
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar paid a surprise visit to the war room of BBMP head office at Hudson Circle at midnight and reviewed the situation of the city, disaster and relief work in the wake of heavy rains in Bengaluru.
"In the wake of continuous rain for several hours in various parts of Bangalore, I visited the war room of BBMP late today and checked the problems caused by rain in various parts of Bangalore. I also received a call to the war room and spoke to the person" Shivakumar posted on X.
Bengaluru saw its wettest November day since November 3, 2015 - when it received 95.3mm and also surpassed its November avg of 64.5mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a 'yellow alert' warning of heavy rain in Southern Karnataka districts for the next three days.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, in its weather report, said that the state will witness moderate to heavy rainfall till 9th November and thereafter it will decrease. The heavy downpour in Bengaluru brought the daily life to an abrupt halt. Netizens took to social media platforms to complain about the waterlogging and congestion in the city.
Rains battered several parts of Karnataka due to the commencement of northeast monsoon, also known as winter monsoons. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the southwest monsoon, occurs between October and December, and is especially confined to the Southern peninsula.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Bengaluru heavy rains Northeast monsoon

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

