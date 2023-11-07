Sensex (-0.10%)
India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

missile

Representative image

Press Trust of India Balasore (Odisha)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday successfully test-fired its surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) 'Pralay' from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, a Defence official said.
The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The missile, launched around 9.50 am, met all its mission objectives, the official said.
A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline, he said.
'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg, the official said.
'Pralay' has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC), he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO Missile Test

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

