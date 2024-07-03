Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sensex can hit 87,000 levels by year-end; stick with large-caps: Analysts

Analysts believe there is more room for an upside going ahead, but investors need to be patient as it will not be a runaway rally for the markets from here on.

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, BSE, NSE

Puneet WadhwaRex Cano New Delhi, Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The S&P BSE Sensex topped the 80,000-mark for the first-time ever in intraday trades on Wednesday, July 03, 2024, led by strong gains in banking shares, especially HDFC Bank that surged 4 per cent to Rs 1794 levels. The BSE benchmark index took just seven months to complete its journey from 70,000-mark to the 80,000-mark.

In the process, the BSE Sensex has gained 10.8 per cent so far this calendar year 2024. The index had surged as much as 7 per cent in June alone on the back of optimistic economic growth prospects post the Lok Sabha elections results.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Analysts believe there is more room for an upside going ahead, but investors need to be patient as it will not be a runaway rally for the markets from here on. Domestic cues in the form of budget, the new government's 100-day agenda, progress of monsoon, inflation levels, interest rate action of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and corporate earnings growth are some of the factors that the markets will keep a tab on.


Globally, geopolitical developments, outcome of the elections in major countries, especially the United States (US), central bank policy action and oil prices are some of the factors that will have to be monitored.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank pushes Sensex past 80k mark; Nifty records new high at 24,307

valuation stock market

This smallcap stock has surged 78% in 2 months; zoomed over 360% in 2 years

Force Motors tractor

Force Motors shares fall over 2% after June auto sales disappoint

infra construction

KEC International hits 52-week high on securing large order; details here

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

Puravankara hits 52-week high on acquiring 7-acre land parcel in Bengaluru


The latest Fedspeak on US inflation, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, is positive news for equity markets globally. Responding to the inflation print of 2.6 per cent with nil month-on-month increase, Fed chief Powell on Tuesday made a dovish remark that the US is on a disinflationary path.

"The Fed’s next rate action is likely to be a rate cut, which is a good news for the global equity markets, including India. The RBI also is likely to follow suit with a rate cut in the next policy meeting," he said.

The markets, according to Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president, head of capital market strategy & investments at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, have broken out of a range and look strong from a short-term perspective. That said, he believes the market valuations are not cheap at the current levels and investors should stay with quality names in the large-cap universe.


“There could be some pain in the broader markets, especially after a 15-16 months of a strong up move. We have been advising our clients to cut exposure to the small-and midcap stocks (SMID) and stick to the large-caps. SMID are trading at 32x PE on trailing basis, as compared to 23.5x - 24x for the large-caps,” he said.

Technically, the BSE index has now crossed the yearly R2 (resistance), placed at 79,950, as per the Fibonacci chart. Thus, the Sensex is now likely to test R3 placed at 81,750 levels next.

Going ahead, the Sensex can potentially rally to 87,650 levels in the next six months of 2024; with interim resistance seen at 84,250 levels. The bias for the BSE benchmark index, technical charts suggest, is likely to remain bullish as long as the index holds above 75,600 levels for the rest of the year. Near-term support for the Sensex is seen at 78,100 levels as per technical charts.


“The momentum is strong and can take the Nifty50 index higher to 24,500 levels in the days ahead. It will take a breather there and spend some considerable time consolidating. Once a strong base is formed, the index can then spurt to 25,600 levels by CY24-end. The corresponding levels for the Sensex is around 85,000 levels,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking.

Also Read

Stock broker

Market outlook July 03: Gap-up open likely; Vraj Iron, Bank Nifty in focus

PremiumAdani, Adani Group

How to trade Adani stocks amid Hindenburg-Sebi row? Here's what charts say

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Angel ONE, Motilal, IIFL: Charts hint up to 24% downside for broking stocks

bse, stock market, markets

Market outlook Jul 02: GIFT Nifty hints muted open; Allied Blenders to list

PremiumPaytm

Paytm, PVR Inox: Can laggards of H1-2024 script turnaround? What charts say

Topics : Market Outlook S&P BSE Sensex stock market rally Indian stock markets stock market trading US Fed interest rate Union Budget Modi govt Modi govt's economic agenda Global stock markets stock market investing Sensex at record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon