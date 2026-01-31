High temperatures, low rains could impact rabi crops in Feb, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that both maximum and minimum temperatures over most parts of the country are expected to be ‘above normal’ in February this year, while rainfall over north-west India could be ‘below average’, increasing the possibility of an adverse impact on standing rabi crops.

Below-normal cold wave days are likely over several parts of north-west and adjoining central India, the met said.

However, what could come as a saviour is that more than 80 per cent of the wheat crop sown in north India nowadays is under climate-resilient varieties, while the region is also highly irrigated. Overall, all-India total irrigation coverage is close to 55 per cent as of FY21, as against around 49.3 per cent in FY16.

The IMD, meanwhile, in its all-India monthly forecast for February, said that above-normal temperatures over north-west and central India — comprising states such as Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — could accelerate crop growth and shorten the crop duration of rabi crops.

Crops such as wheat and barley may experience forced maturity, leading to sterile spikelets and chaffy grains, resulting in yield reduction.

In oilseeds and pulses such as mustard, chickpea, lentil and field peas, the IMD said warmer-than-normal weather leads to early flowering and premature maturity, resulting in poor pod development, reduced seed size and lower yields.

It said warm conditions may also favour rapid multiplication of aphids and other sucking pests.

In vegetable crops such as potato, onion, garlic, tomato, cauliflower, cabbage and peas, warm weather may adversely affect critical stages like tuber initiation, bulb development, flowering and fruit setting, while elevated temperatures can induce bolting in onion and garlic, reduce tuber bulking in potato, and lead to flower drop in tomato, thereby lowering yield and market value.

In horticulture crops such as mango, citrus, banana and grapes, ‘above normal’ temperatures might lead to early flowering, uneven fruit set and increased fruit drop.

“These crop advisories and impacts have been prepared by IMD in association with the department of agriculture, for which farmers need to be prepared,” IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

On the vexed question of El Nino conditions and their impact on the Indian monsoon in 2026, the IMD chief said that, as per the latest assessment, ENSO or El Nino Southern Oscillation ‘neutral’ conditions are likely to prevail till July 2026, with a possibility of El Nino setting in after that. However, any firm assessment of El Nino cannot be made six months in advance, and a clearer picture will emerge only around April 2026.

“Currently, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, with sea surface temperatures (SSTs) being below normal over the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. Atmospheric conditions continue to support the La Niña phase. The latest forecast from global met centres and the Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS) indicates that La Niña conditions are likely to transit to ENSO-neutral conditions during the February–March–April 2026 period,” Mohapatra said.

On the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), another weather phenomenon that has a bearing on the Indian monsoon, the IMD chief said that ‘neutral’ IOD conditions are expected to prevail in the pre-monsoon months of June to July 2026.

On Friday, India’s leading private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, said most climate models are now predicting a return of El Nino in the second half of 2026 that will pick up strength in the middle of the Indian monsoon season and peak during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

“Such a development heightens the risk of weather variability, more severely over South Asia, suppressing monsoon rainfall over India,” Skymet’s founder and chairman, Jatin Singh, said in a note released yesterday.

The IMD, meanwhile, in its February forecast also said that not only in north-west India, below-normal rainfall is also likely over most other parts of the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during February 2026 is expected to be 81 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

The met also said that monthly minimum temperatures during February 2026 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country, except some regions of south peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are expected, while above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except isolated regions of central India and the southern parts of peninsular India, where normal maximum temperatures are likely.