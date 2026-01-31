IIT Kharagpur signs MoU to launch MSc in nuclear medicine, medical physics

The IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) and the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) to launch MSc programmes in nuclear medicine and medical physics.

This collaboration aims to strengthen national capacity for skilled human resources in nuclear medicine and medical physics, which are critical to cancer diagnosis, treatment, and advanced clinical research, an IIT KGP spokesperson said Saturday.

The programmes will be jointly conducted by IIT Kharagpur, CNCI, and VECC, with student admissions through the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM).

The MSc programmes will be offered by the School of Medical Science and Technology (SMST) at IIT Kharagpur, starting with the academic session 2026-27.

The MoU was signed by IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty, CNCI Director Dr Jayanta Chakrabarti, and VECC Director Sumit Som on Friday, marking the beginning of a significant academic collaboration among three 'Institutes of National Importance' (INI).

"The MoU represents a major step toward IIT Kharagpur's integrated vision of medical education, advanced clinical research, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

"In close collaboration with CNCI and VECC, the Institute also envisions the development of advanced healthcare facilities at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Super Speciality Hospital, including day-care chemotherapy, advanced radiology services, and AI-driven cancer technologies," Suman Chakraborty said.