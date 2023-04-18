close

Himachal govt hosts civic reception in honour of President Murmu

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the President's life has been inspirational and her efforts in social welfare and education sectors are exceptional, especially in promoting innovation

Press Trust of India Shimla
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday hosted a civic reception and dinner at the Raj Bhavan here in honour of President Droupadi Murmu who is on a four-day visit to the state.

The President planted a sapling of rhododendron in the Raj Bhavan premises.

In his welcome address, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the President's life has been inspirational and her efforts in social welfare and education sectors are exceptional, especially in promoting innovation.

He said Himachal Pradesh's journey since 1948 has been a great example of inclusive development and social upliftment.

Every region of the state has a tale to tell, the tale of its valour, its culture and traditions and its mesmerising natural beauty, Shukla added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu greeted the Murmu on her maiden visit to the state.

He said she was an inspiration for all as she has been consistently working for the upliftment of the backward and weaker sections of society.

Sukhu thanked the President for opening the Presidential Retreat for the general public, as people coming from all over the country can now visit the Rashtrapati Niwas and acquaint themselves and enjoy the picturesque beauty of the historical place.

He said there is a vast potential for tourism development in Himachal Pradesh and keeping this in view, the government has decided to develop Kangra as the Tourism Capital of the state.

