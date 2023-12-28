Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parl security breach: HC denies urgent hearing on plea moved by Neelam Azad

Neelam Azad, through Lawyer Advocate Suresh Kumar, alleged that her arrest was illegal and in contravention of Article 22(1) of the Consitution

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing on a habeas corpus plea moved by accused Neelam Azad in connection with the Parliament security breach case.
Neelam Azad, through a plea, is seeking direction to immediately release her from the custody of Delhi Police. She was arrested along with other accused on December 13.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Shalinder Kaur on Thursday refused to hear the matter on vacation and said it would come up for hearing on January 3, 2023
Neelam Azad, through Lawyer Advocate Suresh Kumar, alleged that her arrest was illegal and in contravention of Article 22(1) of the Consitution. The plea further alleged that though she was arrested in the afternoon, her family was informed in the evening.
"There are guidelines by the Supreme Court regarding the arrest of any person. We feel that the guidelines set by the SC were not followed in this case." Advocate Suresh Kumar said while speaking to ANI.
She also alleged that she was produced 29 hours after her arrest in court contrary to the laws.
The plea further challenged the legality of the remand order passed by the trial court dated December 21 on the ground that she wasn't allowed to consult the legal practitioner of her choice to defend her during the proceeding of the remand application moved by the Delhi Police.
The Plea further stated that it is a settled principle of law that the rights enshrined under the provision (1) and (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution of India activate as soon as the arrest is made.
The state was under obligation to enable the petitioner to consult a legal practitioner of her choice right after her arrest but the same wasn't complied with rather the state had been opposing the petitioner's right to consult her advocate till December 21.
The Delhi High Court last week has stayed the trial Court order directing Delhi Police to supply an FIR Copy to one of the accused Neelam Azad.

Also Read

Setback for Thackeray as Maharashtra MLC Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp

Bihar CM Kumar pays tribute to Maulana Azad on his birth anniversary

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Google's Android earthquake alert system: What it is, how it works and more

SC verdict on Article 370 unfortunate but we have to accept it: Azad

Parl security breach: Delhi Police takes accused to India Gate, Sadar Bazar

Booking to avail 'aarti' passes for Ram Janmobhoomi Temple kicked off today

Indira Gandhi and the case of overly ripped Goan papaya breakfast

Parl security case: Police files plea to conduct polygraph tests of accused

How a 25-year-old ex-cricketer duped Rishabh Pant of Rs 1.63 crore

Delhi Police had moved to the High Court challenging the trial court order in regards to supplying a copy of the FIR to Neelam Azad in connection with the Parliament security breach case.
The Bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, after noting the submissions of Delhi Police ordered that the trial court's directions will be stayed till January 4, 2024.
Meanwhile, the court also issued notices to the accused Neelam Azad on Delhi Police plea.
The Patiala House Court had earlier allowed an application moved by Neelam Azad's family seeking a supply of a copy of FIR registration under various sections of IPC and UAPA.
The court had also allowed plea seeking court direction to Delhi Police to allow Neelam's lawyer to meet for legal advice during the custodial remand period.
The case involves a security breach that occurred on December 13, when two youths jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber during Zero Hour, setting off smoke cans and raising slogans.
The probe earlier revealed further that two pairs of shoes were made on a special order in Lucknow, as the accused learned that the shoes of visitors to the new Parliament were not checked and they could hide their smoke cans under their footwear, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court Parliament attacks Security alert Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTrains & Flights Delayed in DelhiIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVijayakanth Passed AwayDelhi Air QualityRam Mandir Opening CeremonyBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon