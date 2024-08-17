Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Hindoli records 220 mm rainfall in 24 hrs as heavy rain lashes Rajasthan

Hindoli records 220 mm rainfall in 24 hrs as heavy rain lashes Rajasthan

Hindoli records 220 mm rainfall in 24 hrs as heavy rain lashes Rajasthan

Rain, Shimla Rains

A fresh spell of heavy rain is expected in the last week of August.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindoli recorded 220 mm rainfall during a 24-hour period as extremely heavy rain lashed parts of Rajasthan's Bundi and Ajmer districts.
Very heavy rain was recorded in parts of Jaipur, Dausa, Baran, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali and Sawai Madhopur districts while several places in Alwar, Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jaisalmer and Barmer received light to moderate rainfall.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Bundi's Hindoli at 220 mm, the Met office said.
Kolayat in Bikaner district was the wettest place in western Rajasthan, recording 172 mm rainfall during the same period.
From Friday morning to 5:30 pm, Phalodi recorded 43.2 mm rainfall, followed by 14.4 mm in Jaisalmer, 14.2 mm in Alwar, 12.1 mm in Pilani, 12 mm in Sri Ganganagar and 10.6 mm in Bikaner.
A Met official said, "The circulation system formed over north-eastern Rajasthan is slowly moving towards western Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there is a strong possibility of heavy and sometimes very heavy rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions during the next 24 hours."

There is, however, a strong possibility of clear skies and sunshine in most parts of Rajasthan from Saturday to August 22.
A fresh spell of heavy rain is expected in the last week of August.

More From This Section

(From Left) Rajesh Kumar Singh; Vivek Joshi; and Manoj Govil

Centre effects secretary-level reshuffle; RK Singh named new defence secy

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog calls for guidelines, e-KYC to check PMMY applicants background

Airport, passengers

Union Cabinet approves airport projects in West Bengal and Bihar

Modi, Narendra Modi

Major rejig: New secretaries for expenditure, corporate affairs appointed

cheques, cheque bounce, banking, payments

Kerala's Kollam gets India's first digital court for cheque bounce cases

Meanwhile, more than 50 people stuck at the Padajhar waterfall in Chittorgarh's Rawatbhata on Thursday were rescued by a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.
Police said several people had gone to the stream in a forest area but got stuck after the waterfall submerged the path. An SDRF vehicle also got stuck in the mud.
On Friday morning, 53 people were rescued.
In the Phagi area of Dudu district, 30 children stranded in a government school due to heavy rain were also rescued.
Circle Officer Deepak Khandelwal said the children had gone to participate in an Independence Day programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Kharif sowing over in Rajasthan, all eyes on sky as rain may queer pitch

SC on retro tax on minerals: Odisha and Rajasthan to watch out for

SC on retro tax on minerals: Odisha and Rajasthan to watch out for

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Heavy rain continues in parts of Rajasthan with Ajmer wettest, alert issued

Hospital Bed

Medical svcs disrupted in Raj govt hospitals as resident docs go on strike

rain water rainfall

Rain fury in Raj: Death toll rises to 22, CM visits affected areas

Topics : rajasthan Rainfall Heavy rain and thunderstorm monsoon rainfall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon