Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Medical svcs disrupted in Raj govt hospitals as resident docs go on strike

Medical svcs disrupted in Raj govt hospitals as resident docs go on strike

However, senior doctors have been engaged in OPDs in order to ensure smooth functioning

Hospital Bed

The resident doctors are demanding a transparent investigation, resignation of responsible authorities, adequate compensation to the family of the victim

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Medical services were partially affected in government hospitals in some parts of Rajasthan as the strike called by resident doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata entered its second day on Wednesday.
The Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) president Dr Manohar Siyol said emergency services are unaffected but non-essential services are suspended by the resident doctors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Apart from Jaipur, resident doctors in other parts of the state, including Udaipur and Jodhpur, are also on strike, he said.
"We are continuing our strike. The strike will continue until our demands are fulfilled," he said.
The resident doctors are demanding a transparent investigation, resignation of responsible authorities, adequate compensation to the family of the victim, implementation of the central protection act and workplace safety measures at all medical colleges across the country.
However, senior doctors have been engaged in OPDs in order to ensure smooth functioning.

More From This Section

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

LIVE news: SC rules states can impose dues on royalty from Centre, mining cos retrospectively

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Mining operators face setback as SC permits retrospective state levies

IMD weather forecast 2024

IMD weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

Delhi Security checking, Delhi Security

I-Day 2024: Jammu attacks, Trump assassination bid amplify focus on Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi, Amit Shah pay homage to victims of partition

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which called for a nationwide indefinite strike over the incident, on Tuesday night said it was calling off its strike as Union Health Minister J P Nadda has accepted their demands.
However, the medics at the central government-run AIIMS, the Indira Gandhi Hospital and other resident doctors' associations, including the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said their stir would continue until a central law to curb attacks on medical personnel is implemented.

Also Read

CBI takes over investigation into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

CBI takes over investigation into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata murder case: AIIMS Delhi warns resident doctors over campus strikes

US Visa

US Consulate Kolkata offers fastest visa issuance for your ticket to the US

Doctor Protest, Protest

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Doctor Protest, Protest

Kolkata victim's chilling autopsy report; doctors continue strike. Updates

Topics : Kolkata All India doctors strike rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon