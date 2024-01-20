Hindu Sena defaces Babar Road signage in central Delhi, demands renaming

Right-wing outfit Hindu Sena on Saturday defaced the signage for Babar Road in Central Delhi, demanding that it should be renamed.

Activists of the outfit pasted a poster with Ayodhya Marg written on it.

An official of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said they are getting the poster removed and will file a police complaint in the matter.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said the outfit has been demanding for a long time that the name Babar Road should be changed.