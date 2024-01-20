Sensex (    %)
                        
PM Modi to offer prayers at famous Srirangam, Rameswaram temples today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam here on Saturday

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: ANI @ X

Press Trust of India Tiruchirappally (TN)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam here on Saturday.
Later, he will also worship at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in Rameswaram. At Srirangam, the PM will listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.
Thereafter, he will reach Rameswaram in the afternoon and perform darshan and pooja at the temple and also attend recitation of devotional songs at the shrine.
Srirangam temple is also known as 'Boologa Vaikuntam'or 'Vaikuntam on earth'. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Ram temple Ram Temple dispute

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

