HM Shah to chair anti-Naxal review meeting today in Chhattisgarh's Raipur

The Home Minister will also chair a meeting on the expansion of Cooperation in Chhattisgarh on Saturday | Photo: X@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Friday to attend an interstate anti-Naxal review meet commencing on August 24. On his arrival in Raipur, Shah was welcomed by Chief Minister Vishnu deo Sai and other state BJP leaders. Shah is on a three-day visit to the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to ANI on the Union Home Minister's visit, CM Sai said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. During his visit, there is an interstate meeting of 7 Naxal-affected states, a review meeting and he is also the Cooperative Minister, so there is a meeting on cooperation as well."

As per official sources, during the meeting, the Union Home Minister will assess both the measures taken against Naxal insurgency and the advancement of infrastructure projects in regions known as Red corridors within nine states troubled by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The meeting will witness the participation of chief secretaries and director generals of police from neighbouring states including police chiefs of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal--the states where Naxalism has been constricted, as per the latest data collated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Besides, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Chief Anish Dayal Singh are also expected to attend the meetings.

The Home Minister will also chair a meeting on the expansion of Cooperation in Chhattisgarh on Saturday. On August 25, the Home Minister will inaugurate Raipur Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office following a review meeting in the morning.