Railways to run 1,244 Holi Special trains from Feb 25 to Mar 18: Check list
Indian Railways said that it will operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips between February 25 and March 18 to ease the festive rush, improve connectivity across various zones
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that 1,244 Holi Special train trips will be operated between February 25 and March 18 to manage the festive rush.
The additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres. The aim is to ease congestion on regular trains and provide confirmed accommodation to passengers, the ministry said.
"Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1,244 Holi Special train trips are to be operated across various railway zones for the Holi period from February 25 to March 18. The number may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed," it said.
Officials said long-distance routes will connect Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni. Services will also link Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar with Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad.
In addition, major stations in Bihar and Jharkhand, such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will be connected to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru.
The ministry said eastern and northern corridors will see stronger connectivity between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town and destinations including Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have expanded links to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantonment, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.
It further said that the special trains from the southern region will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres,” the statement said.
"Western India, including Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus, will have additional links to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur," the ministry added.
Here's is the full list of special trains:
Central Railway
East Coast railway
More From This Section
Topics : special trains Holi BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST