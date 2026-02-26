Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Railways to run 1,244 Holi Special trains from Feb 25 to Mar 18: Check list

Railways to run 1,244 Holi Special trains from Feb 25 to Mar 18: Check list

Indian Railways said that it will operate 1,244 Holi Special train trips between February 25 and March 18 to ease the festive rush, improve connectivity across various zones

Indian Railways

Indian Railways said that the additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced that 1,244 Holi Special train trips will be operated between February 25 and March 18 to manage the festive rush.
 
The additional services will run across multiple railway zones and link major cities, state capitals and key regional centres. The aim is to ease congestion on regular trains and provide confirmed accommodation to passengers, the ministry said.
 
"Indian Railways has made elaborate arrangements to facilitate smooth, safe and comfortable travel for passengers during the upcoming Holi festival. To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, 1,244 Holi Special train trips are to be operated across various railway zones for the Holi period from  February 25 to March 18. The number may increase up to 1,500 if more demand is observed," it said.
 
Officials said long-distance routes will connect Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur with Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Samastipur and Barauni. Services will also link Visakhapatnam, Puri and Bhubaneswar with Shalimar, Patna, Yesvantpur and Dhanbad.
 
In addition, major stations in Bihar and Jharkhand, such as Patna, Darbhanga, Saharsa and Dhanbad, will be connected to New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Chandigarh and SMVT Bengaluru.
 
The ministry said eastern and northern corridors will see stronger connectivity between Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata and Malda Town and destinations including Raxaul, Madhubani, Gorakhpur and Anand Vihar Terminal. Stations in the Delhi region will have expanded links to Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantonment, Haridwar, Amritsar and Katihar.
 
It further said that the special trains from the southern region will connect MGR Chennai Central, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram North, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Tirupati and SMVT Bengaluru with Patna, Barauni, Muzaffarpur, Santragachi, Ajmer, Jaipur and other northern and eastern centres,” the statement said.
 
"Western India, including Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Bandra Terminus, will have additional links to Kanpur, Katihar, Banaras, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur," the ministry added.

Here's is the full list of special trains: 

Central Railway

 
Train No. Route From Date To Date
01469/01470 Pune–Nagpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 5
01073/01074 LTT–Banaras–LTT Feb 25 Mar 7
01481/01482 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 27 Mar 8
01431/01432 Pune–Ghazipur City–Pune Feb 24 Mar 8
01043/01044 LTT–Samastipur–LTT Feb 26 Mar 5
01491/01492 Pune–Hazrat Nizamuddin–Pune Feb 27 Mar 7
01079/01080 CSMT–Gorakhpur–CSMT Feb 25 Mar 8
01415/01416 Pune–Gorakhpur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8
01449/01450 Pune–Danapur–Pune Feb 25 Mar 8

East Coast railway

 
Train No. Route From Date To Date
08507/08508 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar–Visakhapatnam Mar 3 Mar 18
08439/08440 Puri–Patna–Puri Feb 28 Mar 15
02811/02812 Bhubaneswar–Yesvantpur–Bhubaneswar Feb 28 Mar 16
02831/02832 Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar Feb 25 Mar 18

East Central railway

 
Train No. Route From Date To Date
02563/02564 Barauni–New Delhi–Barauni Feb 25 Mar 18
02569/02570 Darbhanga–New Delhi–Darbhanga Feb 25 Mar 18
03293/03294 Patna–Old Delhi–Patna Mar 5 Mar 16
03251/03252 Danapur–SMVT Bengaluru–Danapur Feb 25 Mar 18

 

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

India must shed colonial mindset to become global leader: CP Radhakrishnan

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche accident: SC to hear bail plea filed by father of key accused

gavel

Disability pension cannot be denied due to 'lifestyle disorder': Delhi HC

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs Centre to participate in meeting on lack of functional CCTVs

Earthquake

2 earthquakes rattle Sikkim, no causalities or damage reported so far

Topics : special trains Holi BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance