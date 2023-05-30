Home minister Amit Shah meets Kuki leaders; victims' kin to get Rs 10 lakh

Shah and senior Union home ministry officers met church leaders and intellectuals from the Kuki community. The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, to be shared equally by the Centre and state government, to families of those killed in the conflict and a job for one family member. The decision followed the Monday late evening meeting between Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The meeting also decided to ensure a cooling down of prices of essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products.

On the second day of his four-day visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Churachandpur district — which has seen some of the worst Meitei-Kuki violence since ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3 — to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders on Tuesday.