close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Home minister Amit Shah meets Kuki leaders; victims' kin to get Rs 10 lakh

Churachandpur has witnessed some of the worst Meitei versus Kuki violence

Archis MohanPTI New Delhi/Imphal
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the second day of his four-day visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Churachandpur district — which has seen some of the worst Meitei-Kuki violence since ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3 — to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders on Tuesday.
Shah and senior Union home ministry officers met church leaders and intellectuals from the Kuki community. The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, to be shared equally by the Centre and state government, to families of those killed in the conflict and a job for one family member. The decision followed the Monday late evening meeting between Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The meeting also decided to ensure a cooling down of prices of essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products.

On Tuesday, Shah met a group of women leaders, Meira Paibi, and “reiterated the significance of the role of women” in the society of Manipur. Shah also met a delegation of different civil society organisations in Imphal in the morning. Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka have also accompanied Shah to Imphal.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders, including former Manipur chief minister Ibobi Singh, met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and sought a high-level commission headed by a serving or retired Supreme Court judge to probe the violence, and handed a 12-point charter that could help restore peace. Later, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh blamed the BJP-RSS’s “politics of divide and rule” for the current situation. He said this was the second time in the last 22 years that Manipur has burned. Ibobi Singh wondered why the PM and Shah remained silent so far, alleging the violence was allowed to continue.

Eleven leading sports personalities from Manipur, including Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, in a signed letter to Shah, urged him to find a solution to the ongoing crisis and threatened to return their awards and medals if “peace and normalcy” are not restored at the earliest. The signatories, including weightlifter Kunjarani Devi and boxer L Sarita Devi, demanded the unblocking of the National Highway-2. They also demanded the suspension of operations (SoO) agreements with “Kuki militant groups” be revoked.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur after a May 3 ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

LIVE: Covid-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, says WHO

Kerala govt launches project to make capital largest solar city in India

Thunderstorm, rain hit Delhi; max temp settles 5 notches below normal

Delhi CM renominates retd Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava as DERC chief

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in bus skid off the road

MeitY invites applications for incentives under PLI 2.0 for IT hardware


Meiteis account for 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. The Mizoram government has sought Rs 5 crore assistance from the Centre to provide immediate relief to 8,000 people who have taken shelter in the state from Manipur. Around 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur

First Published: May 30 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Noida-based IKIO Lighting's IPO to kick off on June 6; check details here

IPO
2 min read

Two-wheeler OEMs' revenue likely to rise 13-14% this fiscal: Crisil Ratings

Crisil
3 min read

Centre to begin programme to apprise industry on IPEF supply chain pillar

exports, imports, trade
3 min read

SSC Phase X Additional result declared, 3 weeks to submit paperwork

SSC recruitment 2019
2 min read

Delhi CM renominates retd Justice Rajiv Kumar Srivastava as DERC chief

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon