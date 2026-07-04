Home ministry designates 23 Pakistan-based persons as terrorists under UAPA

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday designated 23 individuals based in Pakistan as terrorists under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA for their involvement in orchestrating attacks on security forces, indoctrination of youth using social media and drone-based weapons delivery to facilitate terror attacks.

The list contains Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba members, who have been designated terrorists under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Musadiq@Doctor, Mufti Mohammad Asghar Khan, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor and Abdullah Jihadi were named in the list.

The MHA list also named Firdous Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Farid, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Abid Qayoom Lone, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar and Abdul Rauf.

Ashfaq Ahmed, Hafiz Khalid Walid, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Maulana Yusuf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Wasim Noor Jat, Mohammad Shahid Faisal were also on the list of designated terrorists.