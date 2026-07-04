Telangana CM Revanth Reddy completes 20 years as elected representative

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday marked a major political milestone, completing 20 years as an elected representative.

His two-decade journey began on July 4, 2006, when he was first elected as a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member.

Despite starting his student politics with the ABVP, Reddy was elected as ZPTC as an Independent candidate from Midjil in his native Mahabubnagar district.

Known for his energy and ebullient style, Reddy was elected to the Legislative Council a year later, again as an Independent candidate.

He soon joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and emerged as a key leader in the N Chandrababu Naidu-led party.

He successfully won in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014 from Kodangal and served as Working President of TDP's Telangana unit after the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

As TDP's footprint faded in Telangana, Reddy joined the Congress in 2017 while maintaining cordial ties with TDP leaders.

Reddy soon emerged as a popular leader in Congress, leading an uncompromising campaign against the ruling BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He suffered the only electoral defeat of his career when he lost the Kodangal seat in the 2018 assembly elections.

However, Reddy quickly bounced back and won as MP from Malkajgiri in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The AICC appointed Revanth Reddy as the state Congress president in 2021 and he successfully steered the party to a historic victory in the 2023 assembly polls.

He assumed office as the second Chief Minister of Telangana on December 7, 2023.

Reflecting on his journey, the 56-year-old leader on Saturday congratulated his well-wishers, supporters and political workers who stood with him.

In a post on X, he promised to cement his place in people's hearts by striving to fulfil their aspirations.

State Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and other leaders congratulated the Chief Minister for completing two decades as a public representative.