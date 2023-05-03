close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice

"The CM advised them not to move an inch even if Visva-Bharati sends bulldozers to take possession"

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked state ministers to begin a sit-in outside Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's residence in Santiniketan in Birbhum district to protest against the Visva-Bharati's eviction notice, an official said.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Banerjee asked MSME Minister Chandranath Sinha, the local MLA, to lead the protest, which will be joined by Education Minister Bratya Basu and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

She asked them not to move from the spot even if the central university authorities send bulldozers to take possession of the land.

Bauls and other folk artistes from the district must be involved in the demonstration, and various cultural programmes should be organised there, she told the ministers, according to the official.

Singer Kabir Suman and painter Subhaprasanna will also join the programme on May 6 and 7, the official said, quoting her.

"The CM advised them not to move an inch even if Visva-Bharati sends bulldozers to take possession," he said.

Also Read

Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB

Visva-Bharati tells Amartya Sen to vacate 13 decimals of land by May 6

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

Ex-Visva Bharati student complains against V-C for harassing Amartya Sen

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise

Bharat's foreign education dream gets bigger but is coming at a cost

India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Banerjee had last week said that she would start a sit-in in Santiniketan over the issue.

Visva-Bharati had sent an eviction notice to Sen on April 19, asking him to vacate 13 decimals of the 1.38 acres of land of his residence within May 6.

The university has been claiming that Sen has 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is more than his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. The economist has earlier asserted that most of the land he is holding on the Santiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father while some other plots were taken on lease.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva-Bharati is West Bengal's only central university, and the prime minister is its chancellor.

Banerjee had handed over land-related documents to Sen during a visit to his residence in January when the Nobel laureate was at Santiniketan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Amartya Sen Visva Bharati University West Bengal

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter lets emergency, transportation services to access API for free

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

India emerging as favourable place to conduct medical trials: PwC India

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
5 min read

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy

SpiceJet plans to revive 25 planes as Go First files for bankruptcy
3 min read

Indian Oil Corp plans green jet fuel plant worth $10 bn to meet demand

oil barrels
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read

ED raid likely to hit edtech giant Byju's $700-million fundraising plan

Byju's
6 min read

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon