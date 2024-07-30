Business Standard
UP govt proposes life imprisonment for 'love jihad' accused; details here

UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill now includes a broader definition of "love jihad", incorporating more offences that could lead to life imprisonment

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI Photo)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh proposed significant amendments to the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion (Amendment) Bill in the state Assembly on Monday, reported Moneycontrol. One of the key amendments introduces life imprisonment for those found guilty of "love jihad" in the state.

The punishment for crimes previously defined in the Bill has been doubled. Additionally, the Bill now includes a broader definition of "love jihad", incorporating more offences that could lead to life imprisonment. The amended Bill is expected to be passed in the assembly by voice vote on August 2.
The move, however, has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition. Fakhrul Hasan Chand, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, condemned the state government for the amendments related to "love jihad". He claimed that the BJP is only interested in "negative politics". 

Chand posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), criticising the ordinance on Love Jihad, stating, "The BJP government, which has brought the ordinance on Love Jihad, already has a law on it. If someone traps someone in his/her love trap with some motive, then there is a law for it, but the BJP only wants to do negative politics. It does not want to do anything about unemployment and paper leaks,” he said. 

Chand added, "Samajwadi Party understands that these are diversionary issues. These will not do any good to the people."

What are the key amendments in UP's ‘Love jihad’ law?


The original Bill included provisions for punishment ranging from one to 10 years. It declared conversions done solely for marriage as invalid and considered conversion by lying and cheating a crime. In cases of voluntary conversion, individuals were required to inform the magistrate two months in advance. The Bill prescribed one to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 15,000 for forced or fraudulent religious conversions.

For unlawful conversions involving minors or women from the SC/ST community, offenders faced three to ten years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. The Bill also mandated that those wishing to convert notify the district magistrate two months in advance. Failure to comply could result in six months to three years of imprisonment and a fine of not less than Rs 10,000.

Additionally, the Bill required the input of the public prosecutor before considering bail petitions. Punishments were also to be determined based on the sensitivity of the crime, the social status of the women, and whether they belonged to a backward community.

What was the Love Jihad Bill passed in 2021?


Under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, sentences for violations ranged from one to 10 years. The law stated that marriages would be deemed “null and void” if a woman's conversion was solely for marriage. Furthermore, the burden of proving that the conversion was not done forcibly rested on the accused and the convert.

The Bill primarily aimed to ensure that no person could convert another, directly or indirectly, through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, fraudulent means, or marriage. It also prohibited anyone from abetting, convincing, or conspiring in such conversions.

According to the Bill, an aggrieved person or their relatives, including parents, siblings, or anyone related by blood, marriage, or adoption, could lodge an FIR regarding such conversions.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

