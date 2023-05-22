Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat cancelled on Monday due to damage by tree branch

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was cancelled on Monday as the rake will undergo urgent repairs for damages caused by tree branches falling on the running train during a storm on the previous day, officials said.

The new ICF rake suffered dents on the facia, damage to a pantograph and cracks in the windshield during a thunderstorm near Baitarani Road railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Sunday evening.

The South Eastern Railway (SER), in a statement, said, "22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will remain cancelled for repairs of damages caused by thunderstorm on May 21 in Cuttack-Bhadrak section of East Coast Railway."



The incident happened around 4.45 pm between Baitarani Road and Manjuri Road stations. The train was stranded for three hours till a relief diesel engine pulled it till Manjuri Road, from where the train ran on its own.

Tree branches got entangled with its pantograph, besides cracking its windshield and denting the facia, an official said.

The incident did not cause any physical injury to any passenger or staff of the train, he said.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 through the virtual mode from Puri and commenced commercial services on May 20.

Also Read PM Modi flags off Odisha's first Vande Bharat, launches railway projects Delhi-Chennai train stopped at Rajasthan after bomb hoax call, 3 detained Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations PIL in HC against permission to exchange of Rs 2000 note without id proof Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016 How RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes is different from demonetisation Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch Heatwave: Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees C

As per schedule, the train is to run six days a week between Howrah and Puri, with Thursday being kept for servicing of the rake.