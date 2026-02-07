After Delhi biker death, CM Gupta rolls out 8-point excavation safety plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued an eight-point safety framework to prevent Janakpuri-like accidents where a biker died after falling into a DJB dug pit, and sought a list of excavation sites in the city within three days.

Taking a "very strong" view of the tragic accident reported in the Janakpuri area of west Delhi on Friday, the chief minister has ordered immediate, time-bound action across all departments and executing agencies to prevent any recurrence of such an incident, a Delhi CMO statement said.

"Expressing deep concern over lapses in safety arrangements at excavation and digging sites, the chief minister has directed strict enforcement of safety norms and fixed clear accountability on officers and contractors," it said.

The chief secretary, on the directions of the chief minister, has issued a memorandum listing an eight-point safety framework to be followed without exception at all construction, repair and maintenance works involving digging or excavation of roads, footpaths and underground utilities across the city.

According to the eight-point directive, all work sites must display proper and adequate warning signage prominently and sufficiently in advance from all approaches. Reflector lights, blinkers and luminous tapes are to be mandatorily installed around excavated areas and barricades, especially during night hours and in low-visibility conditions.

Asserting that loss of life due to negligence is unacceptable, Gupta asserted that public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances. Accountability will be fixed, and strict action will follow wherever lapses are found, she said in the statement.

"The chief minister has made it clear that the safety of citizens is paramount. No department or contractor will be allowed to cut corners, and enforcement on the ground will be closely monitored," the statement read further.

The directive applies to all departments and agencies under the administrative control of the Delhi government, including Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), power distribution companies (DISCOMs) and all other executing agencies and contractors.

The chief minister has also ordered that strong, continuous and clearly visible barricading be ensured around the entire work site by all departments to prevent accidental access by pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

Barricades must be erected in a manner that eliminates the risk of accidents and ensures that no excavated material or open digging is visible to passersby or causes dust pollution.

The directive fixes clear responsibility for compliance on both the concerned field officers and the executing agencies or contractors, the CMO said.

Engineers-in-charge and field engineers have been instructed to conduct regular inspections of all such work sites and ensure that prescribed safety measures are maintained throughout the execution period.

In a time-bound move, all departments and organisations have been ordered to carry out an immediate review of all ongoing and recently undertaken excavation and digging works within Delhi. A consolidated report detailing the locations of such sites, safety measures in place, and corrective steps taken wherever deficiencies are noticed must be submitted to the chief secretary's office within three days.

The chief minister has made it unequivocally clear that any violation, laxity or non-compliance with these instructions will be viewed seriously, the statement noted.

In the event of any accident, injury or loss of life attributable to negligence, strict disciplinary action will be initiated against responsible officers and agencies in accordance with rules, in addition to any other legal action that may be warranted.

All departments have also been directed to immediately issue instructions to subordinate offices, field officials and executing agencies and to ensure regular monitoring and strict enforcement of these safety measures at all work sites, the statement added.