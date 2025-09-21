Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, the IMD said

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

A mainly clear sky is predicted for the national capital on Monday with maximum temperature expected expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch below the season's average, it added.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 57 per cent at 5.30 pm, the IMD said.

 

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 128, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

