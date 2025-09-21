Monday, September 22, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised key initiatives such as the One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme and the promotion of emerging technology sectors to drive economic growth

The chief minister said the state is currently gathering public input to create a detailed action plan for its development roadmap, adding that collective effort is essential to achieve the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India.

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year to reach Rs 36 trillion, while its per capita income will also jump threefold to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017.

Addressing a workshop on Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' at the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University here, Adityanath highlighted the state's economic growth and plans for its future development, an official said.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year, reaching Rs 36 trillion, with per capita income also tripling to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017, he encouraged citizens to submit suggestions for the state's development on the Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' portal.

 

Adityanath highlighted the state's achievements since 2017, the year he became chief minister for the first time, in various fields, including the eradication of encephalitis, agricultural modernisation, and significant infrastructure developments such as new expressways, airports, and Metro rail projects.

He emphasised key initiatives such as the One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme and the promotion of emerging technology sectors to drive economic growth.

The chief minister said the state is currently gathering public input to create a detailed action plan for its development roadmap, adding that collective effort is essential to achieve the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

