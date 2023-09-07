Confirmation

IAF tests indigenously developed Military Combat Parachute System

A test jumper of the Indian Air Force, during his jump, carried out an intentional detachment of the main parachute and let the reserve parachute open

Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster flies in the skies somewhere in Leh.

Representative Image (ANI)

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Listen to This Article

A test jumper of the Indian Air Force, during his jump, carried out an intentional detachment of the main parachute and let the reserve parachute open on its own through Reserve Static Line (RSL), without activation of the Reserve Handle, even before the Barometric Automatic Activation Device, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.
The Military Combat Parachute System is developed by ADRDE, a pioneer R & D lab of DRDO for the Design and Development of Aerodynamic Decelerators, Aerostat Systems.
Taking to social media platform X, the Indian Air Force posted, "In a historic event, the Military Combat Parachute System, #indigenously designed and developed by Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (#ADRDE) was tested for its efficacy and foolproof functioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

