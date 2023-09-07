Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

74 foreign visits since 2014: PM Modi breaks Manmohan's travel record

Data suggests that while Modi has spent fewer days abroad than his predecessor (270 days versus Singh's 306), he has travelled more extensively and actively than any other Indian PM

PM Modi in Paris

Representative Image | In 2015, Modi became the first PM in 34 years to visit the United Arab Emirates, and he has since visited that country on four more occasions

Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Upon his return home on Thursday evening from a two-day visit to Indonesia, where he attended the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-India and East Asia Summits, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi surpassed the number of foreign visits made by his predecessor, Manmohan Singh, during his 10-year tenure.

Since his maiden foreign visit to Bhutan on June 15–16, 2014, which marked the beginning of a transformative process that has seen New Delhi redefine the contours of its foreign policy, the PM has now completed 74 foreign visits, according to data available on the website of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Singh undertook 73 foreign visits, commencing with his first trip to Thailand to attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit on July 29, 2004, and concluding with his final visit to Myanmar on March 3, 2014, also for participation in the BIMSTEC Summit. This highlights the increasing importance of multilateral engagements, especially in the Indian Ocean region, during his tenure.

Data suggests that while Modi has spent fewer days abroad than his predecessor (270 days versus Singh’s 306), he has travelled more extensively and actively than any other Indian PM.

Modi has increased India’s engagement at the highest diplomatic level with India’s immediate neighbours in South Asia and its extended ones in Central and West Asia.

Singh undertook 35 visits abroad in his first term and 38 in his second. Modi embarked on 49 overseas visits in his first term, which dropped to 25 foreign visits in his second term.

Also Read

TMSEp441: 9 yrs of Modi, EU's Meta fine, LIC stock, Sengol

Should the BJP worry about Rahul Gandhi meeting US officials?

The RBI lowers its volume

Centre should spell out reform agenda, take everyone along

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Suicide attack near airport in northwest Pakistan; no casualties reported

G20 Summit 2023: This is what leaders would be served during the 2-day stay

Gati Shakti varsity, Airbus ink pact to train students for aviation sector

IAF to get first Airbus C-295 military transport aircraft this month

Cloudbursts in Himachal happening because people eat meat: IIT Director


Two years of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the PM did not undertake a single foreign visit in 2020 and only three in 2021, attending at least 16 bilateral and multilateral virtual summits in 2020 and at least nine in 2021.

Former Ambassador Yogesh Gupta lists three key departures from the past in Modi’s foreign policy, apart from his outreach to the Indian Diaspora.

Gupta says the PM jettisoned the tendency of the Manmohan Singh era to view India’s relations with the US through the prism of Chinese concerns.

“The Manmohan Singh government assessed any progress on India-US relations with the caveat that it shouldn’t offend China. However, Modi realised India needed investments, technology, and military support, which could only come from the US,” Gupta says.

Secondly, India bolstered its support for its South Asian neighbours more robustly over the past nine years as it countered growing Chinese influence, signing crucial agreements with them, particularly Bangladesh, which during the United Progressive Alliance years fell victim to the pulls and pressures of coalition politics, the former diplomat says.

Modi has visited Nepal five times, while Singh could not visit Kathmandu even once.

Thirdly, Modi’s foreign policy towards West Asian countries is independent of their regional complexities, treating each on its own merit, Gupta says.

The PM de-hyphenated India’s relations with Israel and Palestine, visiting Tel Aviv in July 2017, the first-ever visit by an Indian PM, and Palestine a year later.

In 2015, Modi became the first PM in 34 years to visit the United Arab Emirates, and he has since visited that country on four more occasions.

A feature of the Manmohan Singh years was his deepening of P V Narasimha Rao’s ‘Look East Policy’, with as many as 14 visits to the region, visiting each of the 10 member states at least once. Modi has kept this engagement alive, although his visits to the Asean region have been less frequent.
Topics : Narendra Modi Manmohan Singh Modi govt Modi's foreign visits

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon