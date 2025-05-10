Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-defence minister AK Antony backs armed forces' action against Pakistan

Ex-defence minister AK Antony backs armed forces' action against Pakistan

Antony said that families in Kerala of soldiers who are deployed in the border areas should be supported and comforted by the government and the local residents

Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, AK Antony

Antony said that this indicates the faith and appreciation the party high command has for the leadership of the younger members. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress stalwart A K Antony on Saturday said he fully backs the steps taken by the Indian armed forces in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Union Defence Minister said the central government has left it to the Armed forces to take appropriate action and he fully supports them.

"Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. I am not going to sit and discuss the action they are taking," he said.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes, under Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages.

 

Antony said that families in Kerala of soldiers who are deployed in the border areas should be supported and comforted by the government and the local residents.

Also Read

Srinagar airport

NOTAM issued as India closes 32 airports, restricts airspace till May 15

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

Indian govt asks media outlets not to use air raid sound on news programmes

Modi, Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor LIVE: Govt to treat any future act of terrorism as act of war, say sources

India-Afghanistan flag, India Afghanistan flag

Afghan defence ministry rejects Pak claims about Indian missile strikes

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J&K CM announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for kin of Pak shelling victims

The Congress leader also welcomed the recent reshuffle in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leadership and said one of its main features this time was that while a senior leader was at the forefront, younger members in the party have been given more responsibilities by the high command.

Antony said that this indicates the faith and appreciation the party high command has for the leadership of the younger members.

Let the younger members rise and grow and justify the faith reposed in them by the party, he said.

Ending weeks of uncertainty over a change of guard in the Congress party in Kerala, the AICC on Thursday went for a complete overhaul of the leadership in the state, by replacing K Sudhakaran MP with three-time MLA Sunny Joseph.

The party also appointed three new working presidents for the state-- P C Vishnunadh, A P Anil Kumar and Shafi Parambil, while Adoor Prakash was named as the new convenor of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) in place of M M Hassan.

Antony said that he told Vishnunadh, that youngsters in Kerala are getting distanced from politics and therefore, he should work to attract them towards the politics of Congress and thereby, strengthen the party for the upcoming local body elections this year and the state assembly polls in 2026.

Vishnunadh, who was also present there, told reporters that everyone will work together to ensure the party is strengthened and it wins the coming elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indore

Bomb threat to Indore stadium over 'Operation Sindoor' turns out hoax

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM briefs parties on state's preparedness amid border tensions

Social media

Maha Cyber branch removes 5,000 posts for misinformation amid conflict

apple, iPhone, a person holding mobile, call, text

Over 650K calls received on SC, ST atrocities helpline since 2021; UP leads

Manik Saha, Manik

Tripura CM urges security agencies to coordinate amid Indo-Pak conflict

Topics : Operation Sindoor News Operation Sindoor A K Antony Defence ministry Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon