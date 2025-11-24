Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IDPs clash with security forces in Manipur as they try to return home

IDPs clash with security forces in Manipur as they try to return home

IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces

Security, Manipur Security

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hundreds of internally displaced people (IDPs) staying in relief camps here clashed with security forces at Pukhao and near Dolaithabi Dam in Imphal East district on Monday as they attempted to return to their native homes, officials said.

IDPs from Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman localities, who had been staying in relief camps, attempted to march towards their homes but were stopped by security forces.

The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, they said.

The IDPs claimed that, as the annual Sangai festival is being held, normalcy has been established in the state, and they should be allowed to return to their homes.

 

A protester, S Kumarjit Meitei told reporters, "We are mostly farmers. Our economic livelihood has been completely cut off after we were forced to flee our homes. Now that the government has said that normalcy has returned. We demand to return home. How long do we stay confined in relief camps. Why can't security forces deal with the militants instead of forcing us to remain in relief camps.

Agitated protesters scuffled with security forces and headed towards the areas considered one of the most sensitive zones, prompting them to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, the official added.

Ekou, Dolaithabi and Yengkhuman are located at the foothills of Imphal East district, bordering Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The areas witnessed ethnic violence in 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC agrees to $570 mn settlement by fugitive billionaire Sandesara brothers

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge

Confident Justice Kant will reinforce constitutional values: Kharge

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant sworn-in as 53rd CJI: Key verdicts delivered by him

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas holiday: What'll be open, closed in Delhi?

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI, to serve till February 2027

Topics : Manipur Northeast India northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon